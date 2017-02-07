Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ First lunar eclipse of 2017 will occur on February 11.

Report informs citing the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

According to information, scientists have issued a warning in this regard. They stated that after the lunar eclipse, 45R comet which is called "New Year's comet" will appear. It will approach Earth at a maximum close distance.

Lunar eclipse can occur only when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are aligned exactly, or very closely so, with the Earth in the middle. Hence, a lunar eclipse can occur only the night of a full moon. Europe, Africa and West Asia will observe the nature event.

Notably, the lunar eclipse will start at 02:34 Baku time, will be at maximum at 04:43 and end at 06:51. It will be possible to observe this process in Azerbaijan in the early morning.