Fee for ASAN visa unveiled

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Fees will be paid by foreigners via Asan Visa in Heydar Aliyev International Airport has been announced.

Report informs, , Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the Preisdent of the Republci of Azerbaijan ("ASAN Service"), Ulvi Mehdiyev said that the cost of the "ASAN visa" is $ 20: " However we will work in the same way as a system in airport, so visa is free for Japan and $ 10 for Turkey. But for other states this amount is $ 20.

Ulvi Mehdiyev said that as airport works for 24 hours, the State Agency has built the system accordingly: "Employees will work in charge and any technical problems will be immediately interrupted."