Actual weather conditions in Azerbaijan revealed

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, from May 11 afternoon till May 12 morning the weather conditions in the country were unstable with lightning, rain, which were intensive in some parts of Great Caucasus. The speed of the wind over Absheron peninsula and some regions reached 23-30 m/second. Water in Kishchay, Shinchay, Kurmukchay and Bash Dashagil rivers rose as a result of intensive rain.

Rainfall quantity in Baku and Absheron peninsula was 1-5mm, Great Caucasus – 1-17mm, mountainous regions – 23-52mm, Nakhichevan AR – 1-7mm, Central Aran regions – 1-5mm, Lesser Caucasus – 9-11mm, Qazakh-Ganja region – 1-9mm. Hailstones fell in Koshkchu, Ashigli, Chaykend, Gushchu villages. The quantity of hail was in Goygol – 13mm, Zurnabad village of Goygol – 18mm, Zagali Gol village of Dashkesen – 12mm.