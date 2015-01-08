Factual weather conditions in Azerbaijan declared

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ The actual weather conditions observed in Azerbaijan from January 7 up to January 8 afternoon announced.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

In the afternoon starting from the north and western regions the weather has changed severely, in the areas of the valley of the Kura the northwest wind strengthened, the weather was rainy, in some places wet snow and snow has fallen which intensified in the morning, strengthened in mountainous areas.

According to the information, snow cover was 2.5 mm in the morning and up to 15 cm in height mountainous regions.

Precipitation will continue throughout the day.