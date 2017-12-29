Ecology ministry warns on unstable weather conditions

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ The National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources issued warning on unstable weather conditions.

Report informs citing the department, the weather will be unstable from January 1 evening till January 2 daytime, intermittent rain, also, heavy rain predicted on some places. The north-west wind will occasionally intensify. Temperature will drop by 3-5 degrees compared to the previous days.

The weather will be unstable in Azerbaijani regions on January 1-2, intermittent rain, sleet and snow predicted on mountainous and foothill regions, heavy snow on some places. Occasionally intensifying west wind will be observed on some places.

Temperature will drop by 3-5 degrees compared to the previous days.