Ecology Minister: Dams of Mingachevir reservoir flow

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ / "Penalties are constantly being applied for environmental pollution. For the last 10 years, the size of fines has increased by 40 times. Penalties deter people from illegal actions, and we see the effectiveness of taken steps."

Report informs, Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Huseyn Bagirov said.

In response to a question about whether there is a risk due to the rising water level in Mingachevir reservoir, the minister said that the reservoir has certain problems.

"Earthen dams of the reservoir flow. If the water level will rise, there may be some problems. Relevant organizations are engaged in this issue", he said.

H.Bagirov noted that the quality of water at beaches and clean beach areas should be monitored by the municipalities.

"Our ministry should penalize municipalities that violate the requirements of the legislation. This is necessary to prevent negative trends. However, often the penalties don't help", he added.