Ecologists warn about temperature fall by 5-8 degrees

Baku. 29 March.REPORT.AZ/ National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources warned about unstable weather conditions to be seen in the last 2 days in Azerbaijan. Report was told by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources.

According to the information, the weather will be unstable on the last days of March, occasional rain is likely to be. Sleet is expected in some places, while snow in mountainous regions. Precipitation is expected to intensify in various places. Temperatures will drop by 5-8 degrees compared to the previous day. The water level of a river is expected to rise.