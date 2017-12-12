Ecologists: The weather will be occassionally rainless in Baku

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on December 13, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula, but drizzle is expected in some places at night and in the morning. North-west wind will blow and intensify in daytime.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 5-8 C at night, 10-13 C in afternoon, in Baku 6-8 C at night and 10-12 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be above normal at 770 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80%.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, although weak and moderate hesitation of meteorological factors in the Absheron peninsula on December 13-15 is relatively favorable for meteo sensitive people, humid weather can cause anxiety in some people.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions on December 13. However, drizzly rain expected in some eastern regions. Fog will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. East wind will blow.

Temperature will vary form -2 degrees of frost to +3 C at night, 9-14 C in daytime. On mountains, air temperature will vary form -2 degrees of frost to +3 C at night and +5+10 C in daytime.