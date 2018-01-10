Ecologists: Temperature rises in Azerbaijan on January 11

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for January 11 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, cloudy weather will dominate in Baku and Absheron peninsula, mist, drizzle will be observed in morning and evening.

North-west wind will blow and replaced by occasionally intensifying south-west wind during daytime.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 1-3 degrees of heat at night, 6-9 in daytime, in Baku 1-3 degrees of heat at night, 6-8 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 772 mm Hg above normal to 764, relative humidity will be 75-85%.

Weather will be mainly rainless on January 11 in Azerbaijan's regions, however, rain, snow predicted on mountainous and foothills regions at night and in evening. Fog will be observed on some places. West wind will blow and occasionally intensify on some places.

Temperature will be from 1 degrees of frost to 4 degrees of heat, 5-10 degrees of heat in daytime, 5-10 on mountains at night, 0-5 in daytime.