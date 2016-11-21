Ecologists predict snow in Baku tomorrow

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Rain is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, sleet and snow are predicted.

Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 0-2 C at night, 2-5 C in the daytime, in Baku 0-2 C at night, 2-4 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be higher than normal and will rise from 779 mm Hg column to 784 mm Hg column. Relative humidity will be 85-95%.

On November 22 and 23 the day stronger north wind in Absheron peninsula in the background afternoon the temperature will be below normal, some of which are unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

Rain is predicted in some Azerbaijani regions, sleet and snow are expected in some places. Daytime will be mainly rainless in most regions. It will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow and intensify in some places. Temperature will be from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat at night, 3-6 C in the daytime, in the mountains -3-8 C at night and -3+2 C in the daytime.