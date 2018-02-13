Ecologists predict wind and rain tomorrow in Azerbaijan

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, occasional rain predicted in Baku and Absheron peninsula on February 14, it will be intensive in some places at night and in the morning. The northern wind will blow and intensify at night and in the morning.

Temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be +2+4 C at night, +5+7 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 761 to 771 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 80-90%.

As for the regions on February 14, occasional rain predicted in some regions of Azerbaijan, snow will fall in mountainous and foothill regions, it will be intensive in some places. Starting from western regions it will gradually cease. Fog will be observed in some places. East wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Temperature will be +1+4 C at night, +6+9 C in daytime, in mountains -3-8 C degrees of frost at night, 0+3 C in daytime.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, although rainy and intermittent windy weather on the Absheron peninsula is unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people, normal daily course of meteorological factors on February 15-16 is a positive factor.