Ecologists predict unstable weather, snow and strong wind in Azerbaijan - WARNING

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ The National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources issued warning regarding weather change in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report informs citing the ministry, weather will be windy from December 22 evening till 24 evening, north-west wind will blow and replaced with occasionally intensifying south-west wind in daytime.

Occasional rainfall predicted in Azerbaijani regions on December 24, snow and heavy snow on mountainous areas.