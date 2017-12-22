 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ecologists predict unstable weather, snow and strong wind in Azerbaijan - WARNING

    Heavy snow predicted on some places

    Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ The National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources issued warning regarding weather change in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

    Report informs citing the ministry, weather will be windy from December 22 evening till 24 evening, north-west wind will blow and replaced with occasionally intensifying south-west wind in daytime.

    Occasional rainfall predicted in Azerbaijani regions on December 24, snow and heavy snow on mountainous areas. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi