Ecologists predict strong wind, lightning and rain in Azerbaijan

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ On Sunday, the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, will be mainly dry.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, cloudiness will increase in the evening on April 23 in the capital. It will be foggy in some places.

Mild north-west wind will be replaced by south-west wind will blow and intensify.

The temperature will be 7-9 C at night, 15-19 C in daytime, in Baku 7-9 C at night, 16-18 C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure of 765 mm mercury column will be reduced to 751 mm of mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 45-50% in afternoon.

Baku and Absheron peninsula on April 24. The strong north-west wind will blow.

According to the medical-meteorological prognosis, increasing of atmospheric pressure in Baku and Absheron peninsula on April 24 will be unfavourable for some people.

The weather is expected to be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions tomorrow. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. However, some western regions in the evening, lightning and rain is expected. West wind will blow and intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be 7-12 C at night, 20-25 C in daytime, in mountains 4-9 C at night, 12-17 C in daytime.