Ecologists predict strong wind in some areas of Azerbaijan

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on October 28. Fog, drizzle will be observed on some places in morning. North-west wind will be replaced by moderate south-west wind in daytime.

The temperature will be 11-14 degrees of heat on Absheron peninsula at night, 18-23 in daytime, in Baku 12-14 degrees at night and 21-23 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop to 757 mm Hg from 764. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 55-60% in daytime.

Intermittent rain predicted in Azerbaijani regions. Fog will be observed in morning. West wind will occasionally intensify on some places.

The temperature will be 8-13 degrees of heat at night, 18-23 in daytime, 5-10 on mountains at night, and 13-18 in daytime.

The ministry warns, west wind will occasionally intensify on some regions from October 28 daytime till the end of the month, intermittent rain will be observed on some places from October 28 evening till 29 morning.