Ecologists predict strong wind in Baku, snow in some regions

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ The weather will be occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow, rain predicted on some places at night and in morning.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, occasionally intensifying north-west wind will blow and become moderate in evening.

Temperature will be 10-13 degrees of heat on Absheron peninsula at night, 13-16 in daytime, in Baku 11-13 degrees at night and 13-15 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will raise to 768 mm Hg from 762. Relative humidity will be 75%-85%.

Rain predicted on some regions of Azerbaijan on November 2, snow on mountainous areas. The weather will be mainly rainless in daytime. Fog will be observed in morning. West wind will blow and occasionally intensify on some places.

The temperature will be 6-11 degrees of heat at night, 14-19 in daytime, 0-4 on mountains at night, 5-10 in daytime.