Ecologists predict strong north-west weather in Baku

Baku. 16 March. The weather is expected on Saturday.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on March 17, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be rainy in some places. Strong north-west wind will blow and will moderate in the second half of the day.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 3-5 C at night, 9-12 C in daytime, in Baku 3-5 C at night and 10-12 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 760 mm mercury column to 764 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 75-85%.

In some regions of Azerbaijan, ecologists predict some rainfall, snowfall in mountainous areas and daytime precipitations. It will be foggy in some places. The western wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 1-6 C at night, 8-13 C in daytime, in mountains 0-5 C at night, 6-11 C in daytime.

As for medical-meteorological forecast, heavy wind and damp weather conditions are generally unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people, but on March 18-19, mild hesitation of meteorological factors is relatively favorable.