Ecologists predict rainless weather in Baku tomorrow

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for October 7 was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow. Short-term drizzle will be observed on some parts of the peninsula in morning. Moderate southern wind will blow.

The temperature will be 11-13 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 17-21 in daytime, in Baku 11-13 at night and 18-20 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 50-60% in daytime.

Weather in Azerbaijani regions will be mainly rainless. Fog will be observed on some places. East wind will occasionally intensify.

The temperature will be 7-12 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 17-22 in daytime, in Baku 1-5 at night and 7-12 in daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, weak and moderate hesitation of meteorological factors in the Absheron peninsula till October 9 is mainly favorable for meteorologically sensitive people.