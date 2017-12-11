Ecologists predict rainless but windy weather tomorrow

Baku. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on December 12, the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, mainly rainless. But at night some places will be drizzle. The intensified north-western wind will be replaced by south-east wind in daytime.

Temperature on peninsula will be 5-8 C at night, 9-13 C in daytime, in Baku 5-7 C at night, 10-12 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 768 mm mercury column to 773 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 60-65% in afternoon.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. The western wind will intensify in some places in daytime and at night.

Temperature will be -1 C +4 C at night, +7+12 C in afternoon, in mountains 0-4 C at night, 5-10 C in afternoon.