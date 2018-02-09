Ecologists predict rainfall in Baku on Saturday

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the press service of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on February 10, in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be rainy, rainfall will be intensive in some places at night and in morning. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 2-5 C at night, 6-8 C in afternoon, in Baku 3-5 C at night, 6-8 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 765 mm mercury column, while relative humidity will stay at 80-90%.

In some regions of Azerbaijan on February 10, precipitation is expected in some places, mountainous areas will be snowy, gradually ease off in western regions. There will be fog in some places. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 0-5 C at night, 7-12 C in afternoon, in mountains 0-5 C at night, 0-5 C in daytime.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, the weak hesitation of weather conditions on Absheron peninsula on February 10-11 may be favourable for meteorological people, but humidity can cause anxiety.