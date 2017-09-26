Ecologists predict rain tomorrow, temperature to drop again

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Cloudy weather will dominate in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow, intermittent rain predicted.

Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Torrential rain will be observed on some parts of the peninsula, lightning predicted. Mild north-west wind will occasionally intensify.

The temperature will be 16-18˚C at night, 19-22˚C in Absheron peninsula in afternoon, in Baku 16-18˚C at night, 20-22˚C in afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure will be 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 80-90%.

The MENR warns, on September 27-28, the weather will be unstable in Baku and Absheron peninsula, intermittent and torrential rainfall is expected on some places. North-west wind will intensify occasionally. The temperature will drop by 5-7 degrees.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, contrasting weather, occasionally intensifying mild windy and rainy weather, temperature drop will be observed on Absheron peninsula on September 27-28, which is unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people.

Lightning, intermittent rain predicted in Azerbaijani regions. Torrential rain will be observed on some places. West wind will occasionally intensify.

The temperature will be 13-17 degrees of heat at night, 21-26 in daytime, 6-11 on mountains at night, 1217 in daytime.

The MENR warns, unstable weather, lightning, intermittent rain predicted in the country from September 27 to the end of the month. Torrential rain, hail is expected. Also, sleet and snow will be observed on high mountainous areas. West wind will occasionally intensify. Temperature will drop by 5-8 degrees. River level will rise in rivers, short-term floods are expected in some mountain rivers.