Ecologists predict rain in some regions of Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on March 2, cloudy weather will prevail, rain predicted in some places of Baku and Absheron peninsula. Mild north-west wind will blow and intensify.

Temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be +3+5 C at night and +6+8 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 760 to 767 mm mercury column, and relative humidity will stay at 75-85%.

Ecologists predict intermittent rain in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow, while snow will be observed in mountainous and foothill regions. It will occasionally intensify in some places. It is expected that starting from western regions rain will gradually cease from daytime. Fog will be observed in some places. West wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places.

Temperature will be +1+6 C at night, +7+12 C in daytime, in mountains 0-5 C of frost at night, +3+7 C in daytime.