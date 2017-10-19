Ecologists predict rain in Azerbaijan tomorrow

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, short term rain is expected on some places of peninsula on October 20 at night. North wind will blow.

The temperature will be 10-13 C in Absheron peninsula at night, 18-21 C in daytime, in Baku 11-13 at night and 19-21 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 765 mm Hg above normal. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 55-65% in daytime.

Weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. But rainfall is expected in some eastern regions in the first half of the day. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be 8-13 C at night, 19-24 C in daytime, 3-8 on mountains at night, 11-16 in the evening.