Ecologists predict rain in Azerbaijan tomorrow

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather will be cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 14. Intermittent rain is expected.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, south-east wind will blow. Temperature on the peninsula will be 5-7 degrees of heat at night, 9-12 in daytime, 5-7 in Baku at night, 10-12 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 766 mm Hg above normal.

Relative humidity will make 75-85%.

Weather will be mainly rainless in the regions of Azerbaijan. Drizzling rain predicted on some northern and eastern regions.

Fog will be observed on some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature predicted to be 0-5 degrees of heat at night, 8-13 in daytime, from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat on mountains at night, 4-9 degrees of heat in daytime.