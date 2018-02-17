Ecologists predict rain and sleet in Baku

© Report/Firi Salim

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for February 18 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on February 18, rainfall is predicted in some places of Baku and Absheron peninsula, it will intensify tomorrow evening. Ecologists predict that rainfall in some places of the peninsula will be replaced with sleet at night. North-east wind will blow, then it will turn to the north-west wind in the evening.

Temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be 3-5 C at night and 5-7 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be high, 763 mm mercury column, and relative humidity will stay at 90-100%.

Ecologists predict intermittent rain in Azerbaijani regions, while mountainous areas and foothills will be snowy, precipitation will occasionally intensify in some places. Fog will be observed in some places. Eastern wind will blow and occasionally intensify.

Temperature will be 0-5 C at night, 5-8 C in daytime, in mountains 3-7 C at night, 0-3 C in daytime.