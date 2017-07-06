Ecologists predict rain and hail in some Azerbaijani regions

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be mostly dry in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow. It will be cloudy in the evening and rainy in some parts of the peninsula at night. Intermittent north-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 20-24 C at night, 28-33 C in afternoon, in Baku 22-24 C at night, 30-32 C in afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure is 755 mm mercury column below normal. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night and 55-65% in afternoon.

The sea water temperature in Absheron beaches will be 21-22°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 22-23°C at Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan and 24-25°C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

In some regions of Azerbaijan, lightning and rain are expected. Ecologists predicted hail in some areas. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 20-25˚C at night, 31-36˚C in afternoon, in mountains 13-18˚C at night, 21-26˚C in afternoon.