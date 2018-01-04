Ecologists predict mainly rainless weather on January 5

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for January 5 was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, drizzle predicted on some places at night and in morning. Mist will be observed on some areas. Moderate south-west wind will blow.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 4-6 degrees of heat at night, 8-11 in daytime, in Baku 4-6 C at night, 9-11 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 760 mm Hg within the normal range. Relative humidity will make 70-80%.

On January 5, the weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions, rain predicted on some places at night and in morning. Fog will be observed on some areas. West wind will occasionally intensify.

Temperature will be 1-6 degrees of heat at night, 7-12 in daytime, 0-5 degrees on mountains at night, 4-9 degrees of heat in daytime.