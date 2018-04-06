Ecologists predict mainly rainless weather in Baku

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on April 7, the weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless. Some places will be foggy in the morning. South wind will blow. Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 6-8 C at night, 13-18 C in daytime, in Baku 6-8 C at night, 15-17 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 768 mm mercury column, relative humidity will make 70-80% at night and 55-65% in daytime.

On April 7, the weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions. Fog is predicted in some places at night and in morning. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 5-10 C at night, 15-21 C in daytime, in mountains 0-5 C at night and 8-13 C in daytime.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, the weak and moderate hesitation of meteorological factors on the Absheron peninsula up to April 9 is particularly favorable for meteorologically sensitive people.