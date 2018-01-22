Ecologists predict mainly rainless weather in Azerbaijan

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for January 23 was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, mainly rainless. In some places it will be foggy. The south-western wind will blow and will be replaced by north-east wind in daytime.

Temperature will be 1-3 C at night, 8-11 C in afternoon, in Baku 1-3 C at night, 8 -10 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 754 mm mercury column to 758 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80 C at night and 50-55% in afternoon.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions on January 23. It will be foggy in some places at night and morning. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 0-5 C at night, 9-14 C in afternoon, in mountains 0-5 C at night, 2-7 C in daytime.