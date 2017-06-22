Ecologists predict lightning and rain in Azerbaijan

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, on June 23, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Rain predicted on some parts of the peninsula in the first half of the day. North wind will blow.

The temperature will be 18-20 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 25-30 in the daytime, 18-20 in Baku at night, 27-29 in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 760 mm Hg within norm. Relative humidity will be 70-75% at night, 50-55 % in the daytime.

The sea water temperature in Absheron beaches will be 19-20°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 20-21°C in, Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 22-23°C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, weak and moderate hesitation of meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula till June 25 is favourable for meteo-sensitive people.

Lightning and intermittent rain expected on some regions of Azerbaijan. It will be mainly rainless on most regions in the daytime. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 14-18 degrees of heat at night, 27-32 in the daytime, 8-13 on mountains at night, 16-21 in the daytime.