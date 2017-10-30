Ecologists predict lightning and heavy rain in Azerbaijan - WARNING

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be changeable cloudy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on October 31. Mist will be observed on some places in morning. Occasionally intensifying north-western wind will be replaced by north-east wind in daytime.

The temperature will be 14-17 degrees of heat on Absheron peninsula at night, 18-22 in daytime, in Baku 15-17 degrees at night and 19-21 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise to 758 mm Hg from 749. Relative humidity will be 60-70% at night, 45-55% in daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. Fog, drizzle predicted on some places in morning. Lightning and rain expected on some places in evening. West wind will occasionally intensify.

The temperature will be 10-15 degrees of heat at night, 18-23 in daytime, 4-9 on the mountains at night and 11-16 in daytime.

The MENR warns, lightning and intermittent rain predicted on some regions from October 31 evening till November 2 morning. Heavy rain, hail will be observed on some places. West wind will occasionally intensify. The temperature will drop by 3-5 degrees compared to the previous days.

Water level in rivers may rise.