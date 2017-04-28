Ecologists predict intense rain in Azerbaijan

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, on April 29 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and rainy in some places. Rainfall will be intensive in some places of peninsula.

Mild south-west wind will blow.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 9-12 at nigh, 14-19 C in daytime, in Baku 9-11 C at night, 17-19 C in daytime.

Higher than normal atmospheric pressure of 768 mm mercury column will reduce to 764 mm of mercury column. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 60-70% in afternoon.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula on May 1 will be favourable for weather-sensitive people.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions tomorrow. Fog, drizzle is expected in some places in daytiem, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. In some places, rainfall will be intensive. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 8-13 C at night, 19-24 C in daytime, in mountains 0-5 C at night, 8-13 C in daytime.