Ecologists predict frosty weather tomorrow

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, on January 28, the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula. It will be mainly rainless, but in the evening and at night weather will be rainy in some parts of the peninsula. Mild northeastern wind will blow.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, temperature on Absheron peninsula is expected to be -1+1 C at night, +1+4 C in daytime, in Baku 0 C at night, 2-4 C in daytime, reports.

Atmospheric pressure will be above 778 mm mercury column, relative humidity 80-90%.

In regions of Azerbaijan, the weather is predicted to be rainy in some places, ecologists predict snowfall, some regions will be mainly rainless in daytime. Some places will be foggy. The eastern wind will blow, mainly will intensify in mountainous regions.

Temperature will be 0-5˚C at night, 1-6˚C in afternoon, in mountains 5-10˚C at night, 0-5˚C in afternoon. Roads in mountainous areas and foothills will be icy.