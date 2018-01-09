Ecologists predict cold weather, sleet and snow in Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be unstable on January 10, occasionally rain and sleet predicted in some places in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Strong north-west wind will blow and become moderate in the second half of the day.

Temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be 2-5 C at night and in afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from normal 764 mm mercury column to 773 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 78-90%.

As for Azerbaijani regions, rain predicted on January 10 in some places. Snow predicted in mountainous and foothill regions, it will be intensive in northern and eastern regions. Fog predicted at time. The western wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Temperature will be -1+4 C at night, +4+8 C in daytime, in mountains - 5-10 C of frost at night, 0-5 C of frost in daytime.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, temperature will drop in the Absheron Peninsula on the background of strong north wind on January 9 and 10, which is inconvenient for meteo-sensitive people.