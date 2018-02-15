 Top
    Ecologists predict cloudy and foggy weather in Azerbaijan

    Daytime temperature in Baku will be 8-10 C

    Baku. 15 February. The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

    Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, cloudy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on February 16. Ecologists predict drizzle and fog in some places at night and in the morning. East wind will blow.

    Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 2-5 C at night, 7-10 C in afternoon, in Baku 3-5 C at night and 8-10 C in afternoon.

    Atmospheric pressure will be 773 mm mercury column and relative humidity will stay at 70-80%.

    On February 16, the weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan regions, but drizzle is expected in some northern and eastern regions at night and in the morning. The weather will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow.

    Temperature will be 0-5 C at night, 7-12 C in afternoon, in mountains 0-5 C at night, 4-8 C in afternoon.

