Ecologists predict changeable cloudy weather in Baku

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for February 9 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Rain is predicted at evening. Light fog and drizzle predicted in morning. Mild south wind will blow.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be +2+5 C at night, +7+9 in daytime, in Baku +3+5 C at night, +7+9 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 770 to 764 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 70-80%.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow, but precipitation is expected in some northern and western regions. Snow expected in mountainous areas. Fog will be observed in some places. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 0+5 C at night, +8+13 C in daytime, in mountains 0-5 C degrees of frost at night, +4+9 C in daytime.