Ecologists predict 43 C of heat tomorrow in Azerbaijan

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be sunny in Baku and Absheron peninsula on August 9. Moderate south-eastern wind will be followed by north-western towards the evening.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 25-28 C at night, 37-42 C in afternoon, 26-28 C in Baku at night, 39-41 C in afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure will be 758 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 35-45% in afternoon.

The water temperature in Absheron beaches: 28-29 C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 29-30 C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan and 30-31 C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

The weather in the regions of Azerbaijan will be dry. West wind will intensify in some places in the evening.

The temperature will be 22-27 C at night, 38-43 C in afternoon, in mountains 16-21 C at night, 29-34 C in afternoon.