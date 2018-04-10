Ecologists predict 23 C in Azerbaijan on April 11

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, on April 11, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Light fog predicted in some places. Mild south wind will blow.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 6-9 C at night, 16-21 C in daytime, in Baku 6-8 C at night, 17-19 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 767 to 761 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 65-75% at night and 40-50% in daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions, but lightning and short-term rain is expected in some western regions during the daytime. Fog will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow.

Temperature will be 5-10 C at night, 18-23 C in daytime, in mountains 2-7 C at night, 9-14 C in daytime.

As for medical-meteorological forecast, the normal daily course of meteorological factors on the Absheron peninsula on April 11-12 is favorable for meteo-sensitive people.