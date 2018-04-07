Ecologists predict 20 degrees of heat in Baku

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, on April 8 the weather will be changeable cloudy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Fog predicted in some places in morning. South wind will blow and it will be replaced by north-west wind at evening.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 6-8 C at night, 15-20 C in daytime, in Baku 6-8 C at night, 18-20 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 763 to 767 mm mercury column relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 40-45% in daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions, but short term rain predicted at night and evening in some mountainous areas. Fog will be observed in some places. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 5-10 C at night, 16-21 C in daytime, in mountains 0-5 C at night, 8-13 C in daytime.