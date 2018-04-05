Ecologists predict 15 degrees of heat in Baku

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, on April 6 the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Light fog predicted in some places tomorrow. South-west wind will blow.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 5-7 C at night, 10-15 C in daytime, in Baku 5-7 C at night, 13-15 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be above 767 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 55-65% in daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions, but it will be rainy in some places in the first half of the day. Fog will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow.

Temperature will be 4-9 C at night, 15-20 C in daytime, in mountains from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat at night, 8-13 C in daytime.