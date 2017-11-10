Ecologists observed heavy rain and pouring in Azerbaijan - ACTUAL WEATHER

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Actual weather observed in Azerbaijan from November 9 daytime till 10 morning was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, as reported in advance, unstable, rainy weather was observed in the territory of the country from November 9 daytime till 10 morning, torrential rain on some places.

Amount of precipitation made 6-21 mm in Baku and Absheron peninsula, 4-52 in Lankaran-Astara zone, 2-21 in the Greater Caucasus, 3-19 in Central Lowland, 5-6 in the Lesser Caucasus, 1-11 in Gazakh-Ganja region, 3-16 mm in Nakhchivan AR.