 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ecologists: Hot weather will remain in Azerbaijan - WARNING

    43°C heat is predicted in some areas

    Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Up to 22 July, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, maximum temperature will be 33-38°C heat, 41°C of heat is expected in some areas.

    Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

    According to the information, up to July 23, hot weather will remain in the country, maximum air temperature will be 35-40°C, in some places - up to 43°C.

    According to the medical-meteorological prognosis, on July 19, due to the prevalence of weak winds on the background of the anomalous heat in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be unfavorable for most people. For a long time to be in the hot sun is not recommended.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi