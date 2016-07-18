Ecologists: Hot weather will remain in Azerbaijan - WARNING

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Up to 22 July, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, maximum temperature will be 33-38°C heat, 41°C of heat is expected in some areas.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to the information, up to July 23, hot weather will remain in the country, maximum air temperature will be 35-40°C, in some places - up to 43°C.

According to the medical-meteorological prognosis, on July 19, due to the prevalence of weak winds on the background of the anomalous heat in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be unfavorable for most people. For a long time to be in the hot sun is not recommended.