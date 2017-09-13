Ecologists: Azerbaijan will be rainy tomorrow

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for September 14 was announced.

Tomorrow the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula, Report was informed in the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

However, in some places of the peninsula there is a chance of a slight rainfall in the morning. North-west wind will be replaced by moderate southeastern wind in daytime.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 19-22 C at night, 28-33 C in daytime, in Baku 20-22 C at night, 29-31 C in afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure will be 760 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 65-75% at night and 50-60% in afternoon.

Tomorrow's weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. But in the first half of the day lightning and short-term rain is expected in some eastern regions.

East wind will intensify in daytime.

The temperature will be 17-22˚C at night, 30-35˚C in afternoon, in mountains 9-14˚C at night, 19-24˚C in afternoon.