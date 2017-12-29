Ecologists announce weather forecast for holidays in Azerbaijan

Baku. 29 December. REPORT. AZ/ The weather forecast for holidays in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy, mainly rainless on December 31. Mist, drizzle will be observed at night and in morning. South-west wind will blow and replaced by north-west wind in daytime.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 5-7 degrees of heat at night, 10-15 in daytime, in Baku 5-7 C at night, 13-15 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 765 mm Hg above the normal. Relative humidity will make 70-80% at night, 55-60% in daytime.

Cloudy weather will dominate on January 1, 2018, intermittent rain will be observed. Mist predicted on some places in morning. North-east wind will blow and replaced by occasionally intensifying north-west wind in the second half of the day. Temperature will be 5-7 degrees of heat in Baku and Absheron peninsula at night, 8-10 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 766 mm Hg above the normal. Relative humidity will make 80-90%.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, weak and moderate hesitation of meteorological factors on Absheron peninsula on December 30-31 is generally favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

Fog, drizlle will be observed on some places on December 31 night and morning. Western wind will blow and intensify on some places.

Temperature will be 1-6 degrees of heat at night, 12-17 in daytime, 0-5 degrees of frost on mountains at night, 9-14 degrees of heat in daytime.

Weather will be unstable on January 1, intermittent rain, also, sleet and heavy snow predicted on mountainous areas. West wind will blow and intensify on some places.

Temperature will be 1-6 degrees of heat at night, 8-12 in daytime, 0-5 degrees of frost on mountains at night, 3-8 degrees of heat in daytime.