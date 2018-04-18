Dust and smoke predicted in Azerbaijan today and tomorrow

© Report

Baku.18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Short-term dust is expected in the country.

Report was informed in the National Environmental Monitoring Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, according to the results of the monitoring conducted by experts, the amount of dust in air on 18-19 April 2018 will exceed the sanitary norm.

The reason is penetration of dust aerosol from the Arabian Peninsula to the territory of Azerbaijan.

Depending on the dust smoke observed in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, the department switched to operative mode and observes an atmosphere every three hours.