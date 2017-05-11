Duration of unstable weather terms in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ The duration of unstable weather conditions in Azerbaijan was announced.

The Deputy Director of the Hydro-metrological Forecasting Bureau of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report that starting from May 12 afternoon the wind will gradually weaken: “Unstable weather conditions will continue till the morning on May 13".

G. Mammadova said that the temperature will drop by 5-8 C today and tomorrow in the daytime: "Then temperature will gradually rise."