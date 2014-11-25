Director of ANAS Institute of Geography: Some countries use a factor of water resources as a political lever

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The Caucasus is one of the regions where the development of economy, industry, normal life depends on usage of water resourses and its security".

Report informs, the director of the ANAS Institute of Geography Ramiz Mammadov said that speaking on "environmental, political, economic and social aspects of global water scarcity" at a conference organized by the Center for Strategic Studies and the Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.

According to him, unfortunately, many countries have begun to use the factor of water resources as a political lever. Mammadov noted that the protection of water supplies is the responsibility of not one country, but of all stakeholders.

Mammadov in his speech also said that since 1992, there has been a disturbing trend of reducing the amount of water in Kura river, and these water supplies are mainly used in agriculture."The water reserves in Azerbaijan are estimated at 30.9 km³ and a program for rational use of water resources of the country is needed. Water reserves are limited, the proportion of water reserves per capita in comparison with Georgia in 7.7 - 8.3, compared with Armenia in 2.2 - 2.7 times less," he said, adding that it is not necessary to panic, because water reserves are sufficient for the people of Azerbaijan, the only important question is the proper use of water.