Current weather in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Current weather in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, according to the advance forecasts, from 7 to November 10, the weather in the country was unstable, rainy, in Absheron peninsula sometimes intensified, and heavy rains observed in Lankaran-Astara zone of the country.

The amount of precipitation in Baku and Absheron peninsula made 20-30 mm (86% of the monthly norm) in Lankaran-Astara zone - 69-122 mm (44-72% of the monthly norm) in the central lowlands - 13-19 mm (41-66% of monthly norm), the Greater Caucasus - 10-19 mm (38% of the monthly norm).