Country with the cleanest air announced

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the best quality air in the world is in Finland.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, in Finland, the amount of micro-particles is about 6 microgram per cubic meter, which is the lowest indicator in the world.

Estonia, Sweden, Norway and Iceland also took leading positions.

WHO experts note that the poorest weather was recorded in Middle and Far East, as well as in African countries.

The research shows that the amount of dust particles in the air in these countries is 10 times more than leaders of the rating.

According to the WHO, the most serious problems related to high-quality air are recorded in Uganda, Mongolia, Qatar and Cameroon.