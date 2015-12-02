Cold weather and snow predicted in Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Cold weather and snow is expected in Azerbaijan on December 3.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, strong north-west wind will blow in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 3.In the evening lightning and rain possible in some areas.

Temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be 6-8 degrees at night, 10 degrees in the first half of the day, 8-10 C at night, 6 degrees in second half of the day.

Intermitted rain will fall in regions, wet snow in some places, the snow is expected in mountainous regions. There will be intensive in some places. Strong west wind will blow.

Temperature in Azerbaijani regions will be 4-6 C at night, 6-12 C in the daytime, in the mountains -4-1 C at night and 1-4 C in the daytime.