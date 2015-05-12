 Top
    Chief hydrologist: Unstable weather continues up to May 15 afternoon

    Recently, most rainfall was recorded in the Great Caucasus

    Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Recently, it was raining in some areas of the republic and it intensified occasionally. Most rainfall was recorded in the Great Caucasus. 

    Report was told by the chief hydrologist of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev.

    Chief hydrologist said that, a significant change in temperature was not observed: "The temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula varies within the norm. 

    The unstable weather conditions to continue till afternoon of May 15".

